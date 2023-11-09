Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

