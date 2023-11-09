Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1851
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
