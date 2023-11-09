Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1128 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (8)