Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search