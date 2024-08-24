Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1850 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
