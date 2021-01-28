Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
