Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1847 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1847 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1847 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search