Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1847 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

