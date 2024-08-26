Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1845-1852" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1845-1852" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1846 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
