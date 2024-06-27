Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1845-1852" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1845-1852" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 31, 2016.

Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1845 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
