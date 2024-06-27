Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 31, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- ibercoin (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
