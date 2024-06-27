Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place March 31, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)