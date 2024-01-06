Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1831-1846" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1831-1846" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1831-1846" - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1845 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

