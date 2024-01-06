Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1831-1846" (Baden, Leopold)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search