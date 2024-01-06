Kreuzer 1845 "Type 1831-1846" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) F (1)