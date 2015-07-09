Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search