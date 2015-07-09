Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1844 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

