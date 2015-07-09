Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)