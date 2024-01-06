Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (1)