Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search