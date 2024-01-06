Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1843 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1843 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1843 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1843 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1843 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1843 at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

