Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1842 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

