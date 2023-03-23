Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search