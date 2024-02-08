Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1841 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1841 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

