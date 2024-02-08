Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1841 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
