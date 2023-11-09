Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1839 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1839 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1839 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

