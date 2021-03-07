Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1836 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1836 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
Baden Kreuzer 1836 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1836 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1836 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

