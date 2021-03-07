Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1836 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
