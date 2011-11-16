Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1836 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1836 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
