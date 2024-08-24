Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1834 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Сondition
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
