Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)