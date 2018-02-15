Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1833 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1833 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Baden Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1833 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search