Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search