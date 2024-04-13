Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)