Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1831 D - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

