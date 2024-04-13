Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
