1/2 Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
