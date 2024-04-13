Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

