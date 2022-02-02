Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

