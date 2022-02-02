1/2 Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)