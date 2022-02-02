Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1850 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2201 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
