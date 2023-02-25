Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place February 25, 2023.
Сondition
