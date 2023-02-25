Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place February 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

