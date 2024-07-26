Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1845 (Baden, Leopold)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.
