Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

