Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

