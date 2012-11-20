Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

