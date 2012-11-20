1/2 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition AU (1)