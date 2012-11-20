Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
