Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1834 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
