1/2 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) VF (1)