Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

