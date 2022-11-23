Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
