Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (289)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Nomisma Aste - October 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

