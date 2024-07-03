Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (289)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Anticomondo (2)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (4)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (20)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gärtner (4)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (45)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (15)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (11)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (29)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search