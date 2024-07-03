Thaler 1836 "Customs Union" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (79) XF (140) VF (35) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (10) ННР (2) PCGS (9) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

