Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: London Coin Galleries LTD

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 23,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,6561 oz) 20,4075 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
Baden Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

