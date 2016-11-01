Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 23,43 g
- Pure silver (0,6561 oz) 20,4075 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.
Сondition
