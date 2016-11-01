Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 "Mining industry of Baden". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the London Coin Galleries LTD auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place November 1, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)