Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20947 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,243. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (3)
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1834 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search