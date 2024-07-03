Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines" (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1834 "Baden Mines". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20947 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,243. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
