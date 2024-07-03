Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

