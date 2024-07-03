Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Künker (31)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search