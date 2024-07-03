Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1832 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

