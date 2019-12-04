Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

