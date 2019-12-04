Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver (Baden, Leopold)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,27 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
