Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver (Baden, Leopold)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,27 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

