Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold (Baden, Leopold)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,27 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1844 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search