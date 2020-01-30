Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold (Baden, Leopold)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,27 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
