Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)