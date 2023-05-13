2 Thaler 1844 "Monument" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1844 "Monument". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (1)