2 Thaler 1844 "Monument" (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1844 "Monument". This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
21845 $
Price in auction currency 18500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
