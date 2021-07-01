Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1871. Plain edge (Baden, Frederick I)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4501 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
