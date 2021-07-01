Thaler 1871. Plain edge (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)