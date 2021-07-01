Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1871. Plain edge (Baden, Frederick I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Thaler 1871 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1871 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4501 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

