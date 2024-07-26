Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1871 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

