Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
