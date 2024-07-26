Thaler 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

