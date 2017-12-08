Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search