Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction CNG - March 25, 2014
Seller CNG
Date March 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

