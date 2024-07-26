Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
