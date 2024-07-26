Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

