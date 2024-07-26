Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

