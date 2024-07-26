Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
