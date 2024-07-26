Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1866 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1866 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search