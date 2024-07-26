Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search