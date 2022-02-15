Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1865 "Type 1865-1871" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1865 "Type 1865-1871" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1865 "Type 1865-1871" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

