Thaler 1865 "Type 1865-1871" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (3)