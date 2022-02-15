Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1865 "Type 1865-1871" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5299 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search