Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1865 "Type 1857-1865" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1865 "Type 1857-1865" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1865 "Type 1857-1865" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1865 at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

