Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1865 "Type 1857-1865" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (10)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (6)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search