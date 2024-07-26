Thaler 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

