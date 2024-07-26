Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - June 26, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

