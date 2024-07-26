Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search