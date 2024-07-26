Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

