Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
