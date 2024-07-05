Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Naumann - October 3, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1861 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
