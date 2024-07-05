Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search