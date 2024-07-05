Thaler 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

