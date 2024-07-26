Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

