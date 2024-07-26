Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
