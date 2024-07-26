Thaler 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (8) VF (4)