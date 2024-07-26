Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2623 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
