Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2623 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1859 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

