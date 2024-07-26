Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1858 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
