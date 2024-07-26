Thaler 1858 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (12) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (4)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (13)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (5)