Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1858 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (5)
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

