Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1857 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

