Thaler 1857 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (6)