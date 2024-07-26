Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1857 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1853 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
