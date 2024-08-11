Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1859 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1859 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1859 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Baden Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

