Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1856 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search