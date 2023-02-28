Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
