Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (7) VF (4)