Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1856 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search