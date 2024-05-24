Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
