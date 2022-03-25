Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 140. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

