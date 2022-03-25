Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 140. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
