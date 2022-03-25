6 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 140. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)